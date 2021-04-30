Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Down 12.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) traded down 12.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $54.36 and last traded at $55.48. 343,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,694,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

Specifically, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,696,969 shares of company stock worth $303,854,144. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Lyft by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.