Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €115.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €108.54 ($127.69).

EPA:AIR opened at €100.00 ($117.65) on Monday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.72.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

