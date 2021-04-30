Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) PT Raised to $32.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PSXP. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

NYSE PSXP opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $48.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.