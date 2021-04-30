Argus Increases Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target to $140.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Argus from $109.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $125.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $127.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

