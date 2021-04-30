Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the March 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AOTVF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

