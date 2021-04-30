American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Up 482.1% in April

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 482.1% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 200,000 shares of American Cannabis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $132,500.

OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.23 on Friday. American Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

