LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $16.72. LendingClub shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 21,421 shares.

The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share.

Get LendingClub alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.54.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,822,179.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,359.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,880 shares of company stock worth $289,981 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.