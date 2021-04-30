Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -152.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

