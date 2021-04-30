Contrasting Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Experian and Ashtead Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 0 2 9 0 2.82 Ashtead Group 0 7 6 0 2.46

Volatility & Risk

Experian has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Experian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Experian and Ashtead Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Experian $5.18 billion 6.90 $675.00 million $1.02 38.20 Ashtead Group $5.84 billion 5.15 $936.90 million $8.83 30.31

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than Experian. Ashtead Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Experian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Experian and Ashtead Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A Ashtead Group 13.37% 24.20% 7.02%

Dividends

Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Experian pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ashtead Group pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Experian on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes. In addition, it provides financial education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, online educational tools, and applications to manage their financial position, access credit offers, and protect themselves from identity fraud. The company serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors. It operates in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Experian plc was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip. The company also provides power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. It offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, and remodeling; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential emergencies, covid-19, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film/TV production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. The company operates 873 stores in the United States, 75 stores in Canada, and 193 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. Ashtead Group plc was founded in 1947 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

