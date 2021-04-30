K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) PT Raised to $53.00

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 50.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:KBRLF opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.23. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $35.33.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

