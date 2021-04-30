Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to “Hold”

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZIOP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $742.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

