FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $190.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Approximately 2,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 44,722 shares.The stock last traded at $171.25 and had previously closed at $174.60.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSV. TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average is $143.00.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

