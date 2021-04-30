United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $250.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $203.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

NYSE UPS opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.79 and its 200-day moving average is $166.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

