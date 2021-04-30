Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Brancaccio bought 3,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.