Analysts Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to announce $4.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.01 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.32 billion to $18.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $19.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 67,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $736,610.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Metcalf purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,440,273 shares of company stock worth $143,756,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Tenneco by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

