Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

NYSE BHC opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

