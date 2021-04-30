Research Analysts Set Expectations for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $535.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $46.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $2,645,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

