Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WNEB. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other news, SVP Allen J. Miles III purchased 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,693.34. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 85,907 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 76,906 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,513 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,067 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

