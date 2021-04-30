Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Navigator in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Navigator stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Navigator has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.69 million, a P/E ratio of -98.82 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Navigator by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 100,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Navigator by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Navigator by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 359,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 29,768 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Navigator by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 183,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

