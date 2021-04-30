Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,034,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,362 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 483,156 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 337,127 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

