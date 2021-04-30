Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Itron in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITRI. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.55. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 356.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

