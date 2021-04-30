B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$8.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BTO. TD Securities lowered B2Gold from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight Capital cut their price target on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.04.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$6.02 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.25 and a twelve month high of C$9.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of C$6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.18.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

