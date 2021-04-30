Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group stock opened at C$18.69 on Monday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 15.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.54%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.