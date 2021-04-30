Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.15.

TSE:AGI opened at C$10.14 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.79.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$295.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.13%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

