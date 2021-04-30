Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Issues Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18, Briefing.com reports. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,215. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $101.06 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

