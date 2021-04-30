Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $327.78 and last traded at $325.40, with a volume of 1853692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $303.57.

The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.54.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 148,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 18.7% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $938.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.53.

Facebook Company Profile (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

