Analyzing Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) & Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) and Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and Histogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics N/A -85.39% -70.42% Histogen N/A -94.83% -69.03%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Applied Therapeutics and Histogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Histogen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $54.67, suggesting a potential upside of 197.75%. Histogen has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 342.48%. Given Histogen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Histogen is more favorable than Applied Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogen has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and Histogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A -$45.51 million ($3.55) -5.17 Histogen $21.72 million 1.86 -$11.39 million N/A N/A

Histogen has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Histogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Histogen beats Applied Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG. The company also develops AT-001 that is in phase III clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Its preclinical stage products include AT-003 for the treatment diabetic retinopathy; AT-104, a PI3K inhibitor for treating orphan hematological oncology T Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. The company's pre-clinical programs include HST-004, a cell conditioned media (CCM) solution to treat spinal disc repair; and HST-002, a human-derived collagen and extracellular matrix dermal filler for the treatment of facial folds and wrinkles. Histogen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

