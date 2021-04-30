Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading 6.4% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.77. 16,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,550,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

