Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $165.67 million for the quarter.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $144.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $323,826.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,312 shares of company stock valued at $928,620. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

