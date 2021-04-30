Formula One Group (FWONA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FWONA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.