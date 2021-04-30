MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $81.94 and last traded at $79.22, with a volume of 1238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.07.

The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,730.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,283. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in MYR Group by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.