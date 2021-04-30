Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $141.44 and last traded at $141.32, with a volume of 1279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.