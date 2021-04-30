CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CGI traded as high as C$109.81 and last traded at C$109.39, with a volume of 67471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$107.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$115.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$104.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.68 billion and a PE ratio of 24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

