Morgan Stanley Raises Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $63.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Shares of WBS opened at $54.32 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

