Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $8.12 on Monday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.89.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $5,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,459,021 shares in the company, valued at $26,016,442.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,822,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,465,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

