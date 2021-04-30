Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.96.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $130.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of -112.41 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,252,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

