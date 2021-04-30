Critical Contrast: Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) & Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Welltower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 1.01 $364.10 million $1.92 2.02 Welltower $5.12 billion 6.20 $1.23 billion $4.16 18.29

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Welltower pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Welltower has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Invesco Mortgage Capital and Welltower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 4 0 0 0 1.00 Welltower 2 12 7 0 2.24

Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus target price of $2.56, indicating a potential downside of 33.96%. Welltower has a consensus target price of $63.88, indicating a potential downside of 16.04%. Given Welltower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Welltower is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital N/A -8.30% -0.91% Welltower 26.20% 8.64% 4.39%

Summary

Welltower beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. WelltowerÂ, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

