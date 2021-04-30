$787.06 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post $787.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $826.00 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $858.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,699.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $89.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $91.94.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

