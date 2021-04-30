Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IVDN opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. Innovative Designs has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
