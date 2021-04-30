Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IVDN opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. Innovative Designs has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

Get Innovative Designs alerts:

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.