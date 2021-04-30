$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after buying an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,455,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,018,000 after purchasing an additional 126,868 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $137.09 on Friday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $137.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day moving average of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

