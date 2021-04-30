Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.32 Million

Brokerages expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post $30.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $32.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $32.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $134.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.80 million to $138.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $149.67 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $154.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

MNRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $170,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277 in the last three months. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.00 million, a P/E ratio of -873.50 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $17.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 182.46%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

