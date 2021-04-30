Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post sales of $80.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.83 million and the highest is $85.50 million. Inogen reported sales of $88.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $331.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $338.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $364.84 million, with estimates ranging from $358.24 million to $373.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -735.36 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $67.60.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,524 shares in the company, valued at $271,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,568. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Inogen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

