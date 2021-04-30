Zacks: Analysts Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will announce sales of $4.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.20 billion and the highest is $4.70 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $20.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.59 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $21.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

M opened at $16.78 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $70,818,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $47,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,153 shares in the last quarter. Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,001,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after purchasing an additional 831,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

