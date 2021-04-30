The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAM. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,395.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,238.36.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,210.19 on Monday. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $452.45 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,189.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,044.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

