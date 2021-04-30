Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target Raised to GBX 255

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 220.80 ($2.88).

Shares of Ibstock stock opened at GBX 222.20 ($2.90) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £910.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 223.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.67. Ibstock has a one year low of GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

