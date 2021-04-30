Brokers Set Expectations for Atco Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ACO)

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Atco in a report released on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Atco (TSE:ACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter.

