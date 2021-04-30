Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CureVac has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $115.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01. CureVac has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $151.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CureVac by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,780,000 after purchasing an additional 65,377 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

