Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CureVac has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $115.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01. CureVac has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $151.80.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.
