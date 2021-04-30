Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of GURE opened at $6.03 on Monday. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.35 and a quick ratio of 21.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

