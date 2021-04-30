Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of GURE opened at $6.03 on Monday. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.35 and a quick ratio of 21.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.
Gulf Resources Company Profile
