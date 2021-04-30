Barrington Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TEGNA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $21.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

