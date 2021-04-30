Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bally’s Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Bally’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BALY has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Bally’s stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -137.30 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bally’s by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.